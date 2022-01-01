Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1312 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +31%
13427
Core i5 11400F
10235
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +18%
20544
Core i5 11400F
17371
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1323
Core i5 11400F +15%
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +38%
9858
Core i5 11400F
7144
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900 i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

