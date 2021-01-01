Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 11600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1296 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
520
Core i5 11600KF +12%
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +39%
5903
4233
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3100
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Core i5 11600KF +23%
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +29%
9620
7447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
