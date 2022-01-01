Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1318 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1361
Core i5 12400 +25%
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
13280
Core i5 12400
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
3050
Core i5 12400 +16%
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +4%
20489
Core i5 12400
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1307
Core i5 12400 +32%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +14%
9988
Core i5 12400
8756
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900 i5-12400
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900 +9%
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i9 10900?
