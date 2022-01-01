Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1318 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1361
Core i5 12400 +25%
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
13280
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3050
Core i5 12400 +16%
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +4%
20489
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Core i5 12400 +32%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +14%
9988
8756
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
