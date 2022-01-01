Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1318 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1365
Core i5 12400F +24%
1699
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +10%
13290
Core i5 12400F
12039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
3062
Core i5 12400F +15%
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +5%
20375
Core i5 12400F
19373
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1313
Core i5 12400F +28%
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +15%
9976
Core i5 12400F
8670
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900 i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

