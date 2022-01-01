Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 12600KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1312 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Core i5 12600KF +40%
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13427
Core i5 12600KF +33%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3091
Core i5 12600KF +29%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20544
Core i5 12600KF +33%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
Core i5 12600KF +46%
1929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9858
Core i5 12600KF +23%
12158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
