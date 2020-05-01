Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +28%
535
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +158%
5915
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +31%
3171
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +129%
21409
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +30%
1346
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +141%
10608
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|439 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
