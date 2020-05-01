Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +29%
535
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +147%
5915
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +27%
3171
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +122%
21409
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +26%
1346
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +137%
10608
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
