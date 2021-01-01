Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i7 11700F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700F and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1313 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1364
Core i7 11700F +13%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +20%
13228
Core i7 11700F
11012
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
3064
Core i7 11700F +10%
3363
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
20631
Core i7 11700F +4%
21381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1307
Core i7 11700F +26%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 11700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900 i7-11700F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700F or i9 10900?
