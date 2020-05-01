Intel Core i9 10900 vs i7 6900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 6900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +34%
3171
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +59%
21409
13501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +32%
1346
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +38%
10608
7706
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|439 USD
|1089 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i7-6900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i7 6900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 6900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 6900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Intel Core i7 6900K
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i7 6900K