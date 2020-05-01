Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i7 8700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900 vs i7 8700

Intel Core i9 10900
Intel Core i9 10900
VS
Intel Core i7 8700
Intel Core i7 8700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700 and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +68%
5864
Core i7 8700
3494
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +17%
3066
Core i7 8700
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +63%
21091
Core i7 8700
12940
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +13%
1327
Core i7 8700
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +67%
10290
Core i7 8700
6172

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 8700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 5, 2017
Launch price 439 USD 303 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10900 i7-8700
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i7 8700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8700 or i9 10900?
EnglishРусский