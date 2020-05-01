Intel Core i9 10900 vs i7 8700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +8%
521
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +68%
5864
3494
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +17%
3066
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +63%
21091
12940
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +13%
1327
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +67%
10290
6172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|439 USD
|303 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i7-8700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900 or Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900 or Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10900 or Core i9 10850K
- Core i9 10900 or Core i9 10900X
- Core i9 10900 or Core i7 10700
- Core i7 8700 or Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 8700 or Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 8700 or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i7 8700 or Core i7 10700
- Core i7 8700 or Core i7 10700F