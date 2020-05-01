Intel Core i9 10900 vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
535
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +73%
5915
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
3171
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +52%
21409
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +12%
1346
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +52%
10608
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|439 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
