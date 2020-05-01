Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i7 9800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9800X and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +36%
5864
Core i7 9800X
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +17%
3066
Core i7 9800X
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +15%
21091
Core i7 9800X
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +16%
1327
Core i7 9800X
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +28%
10290
Core i7 9800X
8018

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i7 9800X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2018
Launch price 439 USD 599 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Skylake
Model number i9-10900 i7-9800X
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 17MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i7 9800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 44
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9800X or i9 10900?
