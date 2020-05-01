Intel Core i9 10900 vs i9 10850K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
Core i9 10850K +1%
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Core i9 10850K +8%
6386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
3171
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Core i9 10850K +7%
22905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +5%
10608
10136
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 27, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
