Intel Core i9 10900F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +11%
535
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +65%
5915
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +2%
1307
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +37%
10116
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|422 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
