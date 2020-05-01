Intel Core i9 10900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +8%
535
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +21%
5915
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +1%
1307
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +17%
10116
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|422 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1