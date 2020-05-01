Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +21%
5915
Ryzen 7 3700X
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +17%
10116
Ryzen 7 3700X
8633

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 422 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 72°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 10900F?
