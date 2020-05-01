Intel Core i9 10900F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Ryzen 9 3900XT +27%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10116
Ryzen 9 3900XT +25%
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
