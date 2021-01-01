Intel Core i9 10900F vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 10900F – 30 vs 65 Watt
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1334 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1377
M1 Max +13%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10903
M1 Max +16%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1341
M1 Max +35%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10031
M1 Max +28%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
