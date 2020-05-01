Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Core i5 10400F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900F vs i5 10400F

Intel Core i9 10900F
Intel Core i9 10900F
VS
Intel Core i5 10400F
Intel Core i5 10400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400F and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +70%
10116
Core i5 10400F
5960

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i5 10400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 422 USD 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900F i5-10400F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i5 10400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400F or i9 10900F?
EnglishРусский