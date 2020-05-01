Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Core i5 10600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +67%
5890
Core i5 10600
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +11%
3122
Core i5 10600
2821
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +49%
21002
Core i5 10600
14054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +77%
9963
Core i5 10600
5629

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 422 USD 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900F i5-10600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600 or i9 10900F?
