Intel Core i9 10900F vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +4%
521
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +65%
5864
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1283
Core i5 10600K +2%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +48%
9984
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
