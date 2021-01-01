Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Core i5 11600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1320 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F
3051
Core i5 11600 +10%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +12%
20765
Core i5 11600
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F
1320
Core i5 11600 +19%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +58%
9632
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900F i5-11600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600 or i9 10900F?
