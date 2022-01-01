Intel Core i9 10900F vs i5 12600K VS Intel Core i9 10900F Intel Core i5 12600K We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600K and 10900F Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

Unlocked multiplier

Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1333 points

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i5 12600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i9-10900F i5-12600K Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 28x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 10900F n/a Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20