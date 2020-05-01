Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 10700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +7%
535
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +22%
5915
4865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +6%
1307
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +22%
10116
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 10900F
- Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 10900F
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or i9 10900F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i7 10700