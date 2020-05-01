Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 10700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +3%
535
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +10%
5915
5374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Core i7 10700KF +2%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +12%
10116
9036
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
