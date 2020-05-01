Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 10700T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 2 GHz i7 10700T with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +14%
535
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +51%
5915
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +10%
1307
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +60%
10116
6307
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|325 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i9 10850K or Intel Core i9 10900F
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i7 10700T
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 10700T
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10700T
- Intel Core i9 10900T or Intel Core i7 10700T