Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 10900F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +9%
535
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +115%
5915
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +8%
1307
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +83%
10116
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|422 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1