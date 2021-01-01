Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 11700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1343 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
536
Core i7 11700K +15%
617
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +4%
5956
5750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3088
Core i7 11700K +13%
3503
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21277
Core i7 11700K +20%
25563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1361
Core i7 11700K +34%
1823
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10092
Core i7 11700K +14%
11471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|422 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
