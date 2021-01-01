Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i9 10900F
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i9 10900F
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1343 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F
21277
Core i7 11700K +20%
25563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F
10092
Core i7 11700K +14%
11471

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 422 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900F i7-11700K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700K or i9 10900F?
