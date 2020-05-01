Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900F or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 10900F
Intel Core i9 10900F
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 10900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +60%
5915
Core i7 9700K
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +34%
10116
Core i7 9700K
7545

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900F and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2018
Launch price 422 USD 385 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10900F i7-9700K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900F official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 10900F?
EnglishРусский