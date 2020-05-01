Intel Core i9 10900F vs i7 9700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +15%
535
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +60%
5915
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900F +6%
1307
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900F +34%
10116
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|422 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900F
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1