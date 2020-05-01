Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1364 vs 1167 points
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +90%
6357
Ryzen 5 4600G
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
3123
Ryzen 5 4600G
2658
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +41%
23931
Ryzen 5 4600G
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +18%
1364
Ryzen 5 4600G
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +75%
10809
Ryzen 5 4600G
6175

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i9 10900K?
