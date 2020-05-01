Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 6.06 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +56%
542
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +148%
6380
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +54%
3163
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +94%
23797
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +45%
1373
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +112%
11016
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|488 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1