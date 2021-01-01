Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i9 10900K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +142%
18033
Ryzen 5 5600U
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +86%
10768
Ryzen 5 5600U
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i9 10900K?
