Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +3%
1403
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +142%
18033
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3150
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +2%
1354
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +86%
10768
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
