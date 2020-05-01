Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +36%
539
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +87%
6391
3415
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +46%
3167
2176
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +56%
24143
15452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +47%
1378
938
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +75%
11186
6391
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|488 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
