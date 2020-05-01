Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +33%
545
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +63%
6518
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +31%
3200
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +38%
24503
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +32%
1406
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +62%
11259
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|488 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
