We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +29%
24503
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +45%
11259
Ryzen 7 4800HS
7779

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

