Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +11%
545
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +55%
6518
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +21%
3200
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +29%
24503
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
1406
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +45%
11259
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
