Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1364 vs 1159 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +12%
1403
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +95%
18033
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3150
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +19%
1354
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +85%
10768
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
