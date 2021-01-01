Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i9 10900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +31%
6233
Ryzen 7 5800H
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +8%
24024
Ryzen 7 5800H
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +41%
11398
Ryzen 7 5800H
8058

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i9 10850K
4. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i9 10900X
5. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 11700K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 5800X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 9 4900H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i7 11370H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i9 10900K?
EnglishРусский