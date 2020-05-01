Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 25 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6457
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3225
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1379
Ryzen 7 5800U +3%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +66%
10855
6548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 2, 2021
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
