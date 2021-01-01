Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1428 vs 1198 points
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +6%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6233
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
3212
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +21%
24024
19834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +21%
1454
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +60%
11398
7145
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
