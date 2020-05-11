Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
6518
Ryzen 9 3950X +41%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
3200
Ryzen 9 3950X
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
24503
Ryzen 9 3950X +62%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
11259
Ryzen 9 3950X +33%
14956

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price 488 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10900K?
Keith 11 May 2020 12:10
I choose the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X as in the future I believe most games will be optimised for CPU's with a core count between 8 and 16. Once that occurs Intel will loose their current small lead in single thread applications such as many games. In addition to that, factor in better power effeciency, PCI 4.0 and the huge lead in multi threaded applications. Yes, the 3950X will cost more than the 10900K but it is worth it for a power user who also games.
