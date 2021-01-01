Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
93
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
539
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6320
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3165
Ryzen 9 5900 +11%
3522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23937
Ryzen 9 5900 +62%
38683
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1