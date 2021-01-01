Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 54 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Ryzen 9 5900HX +9%
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +20%
6233
5179
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3212
Ryzen 9 5900HX +2%
3290
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24024
23952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1454
Ryzen 9 5900HX +3%
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +29%
11398
8837
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
