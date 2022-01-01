Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1426
Ryzen 9 7900X +42%
2020
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15496
Ryzen 9 7900X +88%
29163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3169
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23911
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10881
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|47x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
