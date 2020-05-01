Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1920X and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 August 10, 2017
Launch price 488 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 sTR4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X or Intel Core i9 10900K?
