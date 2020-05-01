Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 41.82 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +24%
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +10%
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +27%
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24503
25980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +27%
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +9%
11259
10327
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|488 USD
|649 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|87.62 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
