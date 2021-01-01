Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +15%
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24234
41246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +5%
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10761
14447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|128
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1