We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3995WX and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 236 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 54 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 14, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 sWRX8
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 64
Threads 20 128
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 256MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 128

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX or Intel Core i9 10900K?
