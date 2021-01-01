Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1428 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +29%
531
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +192%
6233
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
3212
Apple M1 +17%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +57%
24024
Apple M1
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
1454
Apple M1 +21%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +49%
11398
Apple M1
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 November 20, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 10900K?
