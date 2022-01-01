Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i9 10900K
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 773.4 GB/s (1689%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1355 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
1421
M1 Ultra +10%
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
15515
M1 Ultra +40%
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
1357
M1 Ultra +32%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
10876
M1 Ultra +120%
23904
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i9-10900K -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 10 20
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 8192
TMUs 24 512
ROPs 3 256
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro and Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 10900K
3. Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 10900K
4. Intel Core i5 12600K and i9 10900K
5. Intel Core i5 12400F and i9 10900K
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Apple M1 Ultra
7. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M1 Ultra
8. Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M1 Ultra
9. Apple M1 and M1 Ultra
10. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Ultra

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 10900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский