Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +30%
545
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +401%
6518
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +42%
3200
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +277%
24503
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +35%
1406
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +266%
11259
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900K vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i9 10900K
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 10510U vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 4600U vs Core i5 10210U