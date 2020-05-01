Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 10300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +22%
542
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +202%
6380
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +19%
3163
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +167%
23797
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +20%
1373
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +172%
11016
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
